Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism” Gets 2025 Release Date

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Mac Miller fans are beyond ready for this news. During Tyler, The Creator’s recent performance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival, Miller fans got what they were waiting for. Balloonerism, Miller’s long-lost and unreleased album, is coming!

It’s official, the long awaited album will now drop on January 17, 2025. It will kick off the new year with some new music from the one and only, Mac Miller. This follows the 10th anniversary of Miller’s Faces fans got to enjoy and remember him this year. Now, they will be able to enjoy new music from the late rapper.

Mac Miller Legacy

Miller passed away from a drug overdose on September 7, 2018, at the age of 26. The Pittsburgh rapper began his career at the age of 15. For years, he struggled with addiction and substance abuse which was often referenced in his music. Miller never hid from his struggles with drugs, so fans were able to connect with him on a deeper level as many personally could relate to his lyrics and sounds.

It’s reported that Balloonerism was made between Faces and Watching Movies With The Sound Off. Now, fans will be able to relive their love for Miller with new music. Balloonerism is now available for people to pre-order on Miller’s website here in vinyl, CD, and cassette. The album is Miller’s most anticipated unreleased album and it’s officially going to be available at your fingertips.

