Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism” Gets 2025 Release Date

Author Randi Moultrie
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Mac Miller fans are beyond ready for this news. During Tyler, The Creator’s recent performance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival, Miller fans got what they were waiting for. Balloonerism, Miller’s long-lost and unreleased album, is coming!

It’s official, the long awaited album will now drop on January 17, 2025. It will kick off the new year with some new music from the one and only, Mac Miller. This follows the 10th anniversary of Miller’s Faces fans got to enjoy and remember him this year. Now, they will be able to enjoy new music from the late rapper.

Mac Miller Legacy

Miller passed away from a drug overdose on September 7, 2018, at the age of 26. The Pittsburgh rapper began his career at the age of 15. For years, he struggled with addiction and substance abuse which was often referenced in his music. Miller never hid from his struggles with drugs, so fans were able to connect with him on a deeper level as many personally could relate to his lyrics and sounds.

It’s reported that Balloonerism was made between Faces and Watching Movies With The Sound Off. Now, fans will be able to relive their love for Miller with new music. Balloonerism is now available for people to pre-order on Miller’s website here in vinyl, CD, and cassette. The album is Miller’s most anticipated unreleased album and it’s officially going to be available at your fingertips.

Top 5 Most Watched NPR Tiny Desk Performances

If you are a true music fan, then you have heard of NPR Tiny Desk performances on YouTube. The concept consists of intimate concerts with some of your favorite artists at the NPR headquarters (or at the artist’s home during the pandemic).

Over the years, NPR has featured some of the most notable artists on their Tiny Desk platforms with performances from people ranging from Adele, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, and Sesame Street to Usher, Sam Smith, and even rapper, Juvenile. They do not focus on just one genre, but they are sure to get artists with an extensive catalog to be able to have multiple songs to perform.

The YouTube videos of the performances have generated millions and millions of views from audiences. As someone who will put on a Tiny Desk performance in my home while I clean or something, I can certainly see why the intimate performances are so popular. In the last year, many of their performances have gained social media traction with viral clips of some of the performances.

But, as a viewer, I did wonder who has been some of the most viewed Tiny Desk performances. You may (or may not) be surprised by this, but thought we would share anyway. Check out the 5 most watched Tiny Desk performances by NPR. Let us know your favorites as well!

Most Watched NPR Tiny Desk Performances

  • 5. BTS

    First up is a performance done as a Home Concert, it’s BTS. In the last 4 years since its release, the Tiny Desk performance has generated roughly 62 million views on YouTube. BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group was formed in 2010 and became a global sensation in the last few years for a wide range of audience members. Check out their Tiny Desk performance below to see what so many people love.

  • 4. Sting & Shaggy

    Here is one performance that I know a wide range of people and generations loved to watch on repeat! Shaggy and Sting’s Tiny Desk performance has generated nearly 75 million views. Although not the most likely pairing to see perform together, it has clearly been one of the best decisions NPR made by allowing them to perform together. The fusion of both of their styles seamlessly flowed together throughout the performance allowing those in attendance and watching at home to enjoy. Check out their performance below.

  • 3. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

    Coming in at #3 is Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals. The Tiny Desk performance has generated nearly 111 million views in the last 8 years. Anderson .Paak and his band are not really a band to fit into a specific genre, so their music is able to reach a wide range of people. They performed a few songs from his catalog including Come Down, Heart Don’t Stand a Chance, Put Me Thru, and Suede. Check out the video below to see why over 100 million people have watched and are probably still watching the performance.

  • 2. Mac Miller

    The second most popular Tiny Desk performance is Mac Miller. Miller has generated 123 million views on his Tiny Desk performance. Although technically considered a rapper, his music is also a vibe that many people who may not enjoy rap specifically can enjoy. A lot of traction for Miller’s video also came along following his tragic passing in 2018 when he passed away at the age of 26 due to a drug overdose. The video was released in August 2018 with his passing being September 2018, it was one of the last things he did before his tragic death. Check out the video below.

  • 1. Dua Lipa

    That’s right, the most watched Tiny Desk performance is from pop singer, Dua Lipa. Her performance has generated over 131 million views since its release in 2020. The (at home) Tiny Desk performance was one recorded during the pandemic, so it was released during a time when people were in the house more, but the popularity of the singer helped skyrocket the views that continue to grow. She recently returned to Tiny Desk, but this time at their headquarters with another performance in 2024. It has only been out for a short period of time, so she has some time to catch up to her first performance which has held the #1 spot for quite some time.

