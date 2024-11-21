McDonald’s Bringing the McRib Back to the Menu

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

It’s official, McDonald’s has released that the McRib is coming back to its menu! In an Instagram post, McDonald’s let us know that the McRib is making its return to the menu starting December 3. Who’s ready to grab a McRib?

If it’s one item that people rave about when it comes to McDonald’s it’s definitely the McRib. Although it’s been some time since we had the McRib on the menu, it’s confirmed it is making its return next month. Social media users went insane in their comments on the Instagram post to show their excitement for their favorite food item making its return.

“Fantastic, I’ll take 14,” said one user. “You don’t know how much we needed this, said another. Although some weren’t as pleased about the McRib, we all have different menu items we want to make a return to the menu and have to wait our turn.

What’s a McDonald’s McRib?

Ever wondered exactly what a McRib is? Personally, I have never had it but I know plenty of people who are obsessed with it. The McRib is a pork patty, shaped to resemble a rack of ribs and served on a bun with barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions.

The sandwich first became popular with McDonald’s customers in 1982 and over the years, the sandwich has appeared at random times over the years as a limited time offer. How long will it be on the menu? There is no confirmation on the end date, but you better snag the sandwich while you can if you’re a McRib lover.

Need to know where the closest McDonald’s is to you? Head to their website and find a location near you.

