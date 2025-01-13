Charlotte’s Lovin’ Life Music Fest Ranks 6th Among New U.S. Festivals for 2025

Lovin' Life Music Fest Crowd at Night

USA Today readers voted Charlotte’s Lovin’ Life Music Fest the sixth-best new music festival in America for 2025.

“Coming off last year’s sellout, we are absolutely amazed by the incredible support from the Charlotte community,” said Bob Durkin to Live For Live Music.

Fans can catch more than 50 performers across two stages at 300 N. Brevard St. during the three-day event from May 2-4. Headliners Dave Matthews Band and Gwen Stefani will lead the show, with breakout star Benson Boone bringing his Grammy-nominated skills to the stage.

Last year’s debut was a huge success, drawing 80,000 people who came to see 40 acts perform. While Post Malone and Noah Kahan headlined, rock icon Stevie Nicks stole the show with a memorable performance in the rain. Building on last year’s successful launch, organizers made some changes. They removed one stage but boosted the number of performers to over 50 acts.

Besides the music, guests can check out art installations, sample local cuisine, and take part in interactive events. The festival works with Charlotte organizations to benefit local communities.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily in Uptown. Though tickets are going quickly, organizers continue to add new performers to the schedule.

