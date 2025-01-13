Chuck D Criticizes Misuse Of Public Enemy’s ‘Burn Hollywood Burn’ During L.A. Wildfires

Some people lack empathy, and it’s sad to see that directed toward the L.A. wildfires. As the fires have caused devastation this week, some people on social media have used Public Enemy’s song “Burn Hollywood Burn” to celebrate the destruction. This misuse of the protest song upset Chuck D, the leader of Public Enemy, who asked people to stop and learn the song’s true meaning.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Chuck D posted a photo of the wildfires on Instagram with the caption, “[Prayer hands emoji] PRAYERS UP. BE SAFE. EVACUATE.”

Later, he explained what the song is really about: “Burn Hollywood Burn is a protest song. Extracted from the Watts Rebellion monikered by the Magnificent Montague in 1965 against inequality when he said ‘burn baby burn’ across the air. We made mind revolution songs aimed at a one sided exploitation by a industry. Has nothing to do with families, losing everything they have in a natural disaster. Learn the history. Godspeed to those in loss,” he said.

In the comments, he added, “Please don’t use our song on your reels and pictures of this horrifying natural disaster.”

On his Instagram Stories, he shared helpful resources and information about the wildfires.

“Burn Hollywood Burn” is from Public Enemy’s 1990 album Fear of a Black Planet. The song, which also features Ice Cube and Big Daddy Kane, became a powerful anthem for Black empowerment. It calls for better and more honest representation of Black creatives in the media.

