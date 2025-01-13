GloRilla To Launch SNL’s New Year With Dave Chappelle

GloRilla is set to make her first appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) this month as the first musical guest of the new year, with comedian Dave Chappelle as the host.

SNL shared the lineup for their first two shows of 2025 on Friday, January 10. GloRilla and Chappelle will team up on January 18, and on January 25, Timothée Chalamet will take on double duty as both host and musical guest.

GloRilla had an incredible year in 2024, and it looks like her success is continuing into 2025. Her debut album, Glorious, came out in October, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard album charts and No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Over the past year, she also had four hit singles.

At the end of 2024, GloRilla earned several awards and honors. Rolling Stone included her music on their lists of the best albums and songs of the year, and she was nominated for two Grammy awards: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. In November, she made her late-night TV debut on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing “I Luv Her” with T-Pain.

SNL is celebrating its 50th season, which began in September with Jelly Roll as the first musical guest. Since then, the show has featured artists like Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and Hozier, among others.

This will be Dave Chappelle’s fourth time hosting and his sixth overall appearance on SNL. Chappelle has been a favorite on the show, winning Emmys for hosting in 2017 and 2021. The last time he hosted, in November 2022, his episode stirred controversy because of remarks some said were antisemitic. This came after backlash from his Netflix special, The Closer, for comments criticized by members of the transgender community.

