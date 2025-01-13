‘Hamilton’ Returns to Charlotte for Month-Long Run at Belk Theatre

Empty red armchairs of a theater ready for a show

The hit musical “Hamilton” comes to Charlotte’s Belk Theatre from Jan. 7 through Feb. 2, 2025. Since opening in 2015, this sensation has racked up an incredible collection of awards; 11 Tonys, a Grammy, an Olivier, and the coveted Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Over 4.3 million people have seen the show, bringing in nearly $1 billion at box offices worldwide. This fresh take blends Ron Chernow’s historical account of Alexander Hamilton with dynamic hip-hop beats.

Even with the cold weather, Blumenthal Arts says all shows will go on as scheduled. The next performance takes place at the Blumenthal Arts Center on Jan. 14, 2025.

Adding local flavor, Fayetteville native Alexandrea Reynolds joins the cast. She’ll serve as an alternate for the fan-favorite Schuyler Sisters, bringing her North Carolina roots to this hit production.

“To see a story that is historically accurate and is typically a story of white people being told by a really incredibly diverse cast in a modern way, is so not only interesting and exciting, but it does something to you emotionally,” Reynolds said to WCNC News. “It really is able to bridge that gap, and it presents it in a way that is exciting and digestible for people who aren’t big Broadway musical fans.”

Through its diverse casting and musical styles, from hip-hop to R&B, the show brings Lin-Manuel Miranda’s vision to life: “America then, as told by America now.”

The Belk Theatre offers both historic charm and modern amenities. Guests can enjoy drinks and snacks before the show and during intermission.

As tickets sell fast, the box office has stayed open longer. They’re getting ready for huge crowds of theater fans.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!