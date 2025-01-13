LA Wildfires: Why Residents Should Avoid Returning to Burned Homes to Salvage Belongings

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Danny Robinson (L) and Valerie Robinson (R) sift through the rubble of her family's home that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire on January 10, 2025 in Altadena, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Eaton Fire has grown to over 13,000 acres and has destroyed over 5,000 homes and businesses. Five people have lost their lives in the fire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

After the devastating LA wildfires that destroyed homes, businesses, and schools, and claimed the lives of more than 20 people, the overwhelming feeling of loss can be difficult to process. Many residents, having just endured the trauma of evacuating their homes or watching their house burned down on live news, may feel the urge to return to their properties as soon as the flames have died down. After all, they want to assess the damage, salvage any personal belongings they can, and figure out how to rebuild.

However, authorities and emergency response teams often advise against returning to burned homes immediately.

LA Wildfires: Toxic Materials from Burnt Homes

Residents have been returning to their burned homes to see what can be salvaged, especially keepsakes and other memorabilia that can’t be replaced. However, officials advise against it since inhaling the ash is dangerous because it might contain asbestos, arsenic, and other harmful materials.

Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the incident command at Palisades Fire said, “If you’re kicking that stuff up, you’re breathing it in. All of that stuff is toxic.” Since, understandably, residents would want to check on their properties, he also mentioned that the residents will be able to return to their homes after damage teams have thoroughly checked their properties and with the necessary protective gear, per CBS News.

Air Quality

Apart from advising residents to steer clear of their properties, they were also instructed to wear masks due to the poor air quality in Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass posted on her official X account, advising residents to “Limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and wearing a properly fit mask.”

As Angelenos start their Wednesday morning, there will be notable impacts to air quality with winds pushing smoke across the Los Angeles area.



Please limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and wearing a properly fit mask. https://t.co/KG6UMYNoZb pic.twitter.com/UyuTEyBuXT — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2025

U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra also said, “Air that’s being spewed is no longer just the kind of smoke that we used to see from wildfires, where it was natural vegetation that was burning.” Since household products, electronic appliances, gadgets, and even vehicles have burned, what’s now mixing in the air are harmful materials from these objects. He added, “Now you got a whole bunch of toxic materials that are getting burned and put into the air.”

Lisa Miller, a wildfire smoke expert from the University of California, also said, “Think of all the synthetic fibers that are present in your living room—in your couch, in your carpet, in your clothes. All those things can be particularly toxic,” as reported by Fortune.