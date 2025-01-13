Scammers Will Take Advantage of the LA Wildfires: Here’s What to Watch Out For

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 7: Police Officers help people evacuate along Sunset Boulevard as the Palisades Fire burns amid a powerful windstorm on January 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Natural disasters like the LA wildfires bring out the best in people, but sometimes, they bring out the worst. Some have made generous donations while some restaurants have offered free food to firefighters and first responders. However, it is also an opportunity for scammers to prey on people’s goodwill and vulnerability. With the recent surge in wildfire activity around Los Angeles with residents and celebrities losing their homes, it’s important to be aware of the rampant scams happening following these devastating events.

LA Wildfires: Disaster to Scam Dangers

Here are some possible scams to watch out for during the LA wildfires and how you can protect yourself.

Fake Charities and Donation Scams

One of the most common scams following a natural disaster, like the LA wildfires, is fake charities. Fraudsters will pretend to be part of a legitimate charity and will ask for donations to help those affected by the fire. They will take advantage of people’s willingness to help by setting up fundraising pages, social media accounts, and even websites.

What to watch out for: If an organization claims to be collecting donations for victims, check how they’ll be accepting donations. Be cautious if the GoFundMe page seems suspicious and verify the campaign and other details before donating. Scammers may also pressure you into donating by creating a sense of urgency, claiming that funds are needed immediately for food or medical care—when, in fact, they are rushing you before you have a chance to check their legitimacy. Legitimate volunteers from trusted organizations will never pressure you to donate.

How to protect yourself: Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a briefing as reported by ABC News, “Take time to thoroughly research the charity or organization that you’re considering. Reputable groups will have clear information about their mission and proven track records.” He also advised against donating money and instead “opting instead for secure, traceable payment methods to ensure that your contributions reach those in need.”

Phone and Text Message Scams

Scammers will take advantage of people being distraught over their losses and may call or send a text message pretending to be from an insurance company, claiming they can help recover the losses. They may ask for sensitive information, such as your bank details.

What to watch out for: Watch out for links in text messages and emails. Do not click these links since they may be phishing attempts to steal your info. Don’t give away any personal information either, especially your bank details.

How to protect yourself: If you receive a call like this or you receive a message from an unknown number, hang up or don’t reply to the message. Call back or send a message to your insurance company’s official number. If the person who called you is pretending to be from a government agency, do the same and call the agency’s official number to verify.

Gift Card or Payment Scams

Scammers are also using wire transfers, cryptocurrency, and even gift cards to ask for “government fees.” These scams might be more difficult to detect now, given that these scammers are now using artificial intelligence to help with their scams. Cliff Steinhauer, National Cybersecurity Alliance information security and engagement director, told USA Today, “With AI, attackers are using generative language models to come up with better pretexts for phishing. They aren’t as poorly written or have the misspellings or bad grammar that they used to.”

What to watch out for: In-person solicitations, fraudulent calls and text messages. Also, ask for identification if someone claims to be from a government agency.

How to protect yourself: Keep in mind that reputable agencies will not ask citizens for payment. If anyone from the police or fire department asks you for government fees, tell them you will make the “payment” directly to the nearest office. Also, report the situation to your local police department so they can be aware of it and spread the word.