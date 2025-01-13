Must-See Tours This Year: Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, And More

It’s shaping up to be an expensive year for fans hoping to see their favorite artists live on stage. Even though the year has just started, the concert calendar is packed. Some tours that started last year are rolling into this year, including Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet.” New tours are also kicking off, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour.

Zayn Malik was supposed to start his Stairway to the Sky Tour last year, but it was postponed after the tragic death of his former “One Direction” bandmate Liam Payne in October. Stadium tours are lined up for major stars like Post Malone, Usher, Katy Perry, and Coldplay.

Other huge tours this year include performances by Mary J. Blige, AC/DC, Charli XCX, My Chemical Romance, and Shakira.

Interestingly, some artists, like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny, haven’t announced new tours yet, even though they have albums coming out sometime this year.

Post Malone is preparing for his biggest headlining tour yet, called The BIG ASS Stadium Tour. It features Jelly Roll and rising artist Sierra Ferrell, starting in April 2025 and hitting 25 stadiums across North America.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will also be hitting the road this year, starting their tour in Minneapolis. (Here’s our list of five songs we’d love to hear them play together.) The two artists, who used to share the same record label and often work together, are headlining the 2025 Grand National Tour. They’ve recently collaborated on songs like “Luther” and “Gloria” from Kendrick’s fifth album, GNX. They also worked together on “All the Stars,” from the Black Panther soundtrack, which was nominated for both an Oscar and a Grammy.

Their tour will visit 19 stadiums across the U.S., with stops in Minneapolis, Kendrick’s home state of California, and SZA’s birthplace in St. Louis and home state of New Jersey.

Mary J. Blige, known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” announced her 2025 The For My Fans Tour, featuring special guests NE-YO and Mario. The tour follows the release of her new album Gratitude, which comes out on November 15.

Tickets for these North American tours are available on SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticketmaster.

