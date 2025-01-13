Tyler Perry Calls Out Insurance Comapnies Amid LA Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Six Triple Eight" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Looks like Tyler Perry isn’t feeling what’s going on in LA with the wildfires. He opened up recently about his thoughts on how the insurance companies for their role in this horrific situation.

Tyler Perry Calls Out Southern California Insurance Companies

The actor and producer shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, January 12, about what he witnessed while helping those in LA. Perry posted, “Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents’ home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me,” Perry wrote. “Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on? People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed,” he added. “As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers.”

Many Los Angeles residents, including celebrities, have taken to social media to express their concerns about this wildfire situation. People like the Kardashians, Tyler Perry, models, and local residents have spoken about the tragedies.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the insurance companies did cancel many policies right before the wildfires began. The report stated that many insurers including State Farm General announced it would not be renewing thousands of home insurance policies in Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and other areas in 2024.

The wildfires began on January 7, 2025, and since then has burned more than 23,000 acres in the Los Angeles area. Additional areas throughout different parts of Southern California have also sparked since concern for many residents potentially losing everything.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!