Ballantyne Office Park Being Transformed Into Entertainment Hub with $1.2 Billion Investment

Ballantyne, long best known as an office park in south Charlotte, is becoming an entertainment, dining, and outdoor activity destination. The heart of this evolution is The Bowl at Ballantyne, a walkable town center anchored by shops, restaurants, and event spaces.

"Our goal was to create a new standard for a sense of place that makes life better and more fun," said John Barton, president of Northwood Office. "We have developed an activated area beyond the eight-hour workday that brings more options to Ballantyne."

The AMP, a 3,500-seat outdoor music venue, is set to host major concerts this year, including performances by Chris Young, The Beach Boys, Ben Rector, and Ziggy Marley & Burning Spear. The district offers a rich variety of experiences, from coffee at Fly Kid Fly and games at Game Show Battle Rooms to dining at Sushi Hana and Harriet's Hamburgers. Visitors can explore over 20 parks and ponds and enjoy 20 miles of walking and biking paths.

Several events are scheduled throughout the year, starting with the Bowl Street Pop-Up Market and the 21st annual Run! Ballantyne 8K, 5K & Fun Run on April 5. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Fest will follow on May 17, and October 25 brings the Whiskey, Wine, and Fire Fest, a celebration of whiskey and open-fire cuisine. December will mark the return of the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular, with dates to be announced.