Award-Winning Levine Museum to Close Uptown Location May 2025
The Levine Museum of the New South will close its interim Uptown Charlotte location at 401 S. Tryon St. on May 4, signaling the start of an exciting new chapter in the museum's evolution.
President and CEO Richard Cooper described the move as a strategic transition that will strengthen the museum's role in the community and allow for more dynamic programming and engagement.
“This transition marks a significant step forward, allowing the Museum to evolve, engage with visitors through new programming, and expand its role as a gathering space and cultural resource in the community,” Cooper said in a statement.
Although the museum has not yet announced where it will reopen, Cooper hinted that there are "big plans for the future." Suppose the Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte, N.C., seems familiar. In that case, it may be because it was the subject of a profile in a 2015 New York Times article about cultural institutions that were taking bold, even risky steps to confront difficult issues, like race relations and social justice.
The closure of the interim space does not signal the end but rather a new phase of innovation and growth for the museum. Officials promise more updates on the museum's future direction in the coming months.