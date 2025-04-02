Award-Winning Levine Museum to Close Uptown Location May 2025

Although the museum has not yet announced where it will reopen, Cooper hinted that there are "big plans for the future." Suppose the Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte, N.C., seems familiar. In that case, it may be because it was the subject of a profile in a 2015 New York Times article about cultural institutions that were taking bold, even risky steps to confront difficult issues, like race relations and social justice.



The closure of the interim space does not signal the end but rather a new phase of innovation and growth for the museum. Officials promise more updates on the museum's future direction in the coming months.