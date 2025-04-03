Win $1,000 with Power 98 Cash Come Up!

Power 98 has your chance to win $1,000 five times a day with the Cash Come Up contest! Listen up each weekday starting Monday, April 7, 2025, through Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, and 5 pm Eastern time for a keyword to help you one step closer to the cash. Once you hear the keyword, you will then have 25 minutes to text the keyword to 45911, enter it on our mobile app, or enter it on our website below. This is a multi-city contest.

The Spring 2025 Nationwide Contest will involve three methods of entry: (1) mobile app entry; (2) online entry and (3) text entry. The contest will be conducted five (5) times each weekday at approximately 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm Eastern Time (“ET”) from Monday, April 7, 2025 through Friday, May 9, 2025. Entrants will listen to participating stations for the cue to enter (“Cue”). Each Cue will include a unique Key Word (“Key Word”). Upon hearing the Cue, entrants will have up to twenty-five-minute window (until 25 minutes after the hour) to enter by mobile phone/device or online (each an “Entry Window”). To enter by mobile phone/device, entrants nationwide must enter the Key Word on the station’s mobile app or by texting the Key Word to 45911. Listeners can also enter online at the station’s website by entering the Key Word. Online entrants will have the same entry deadline as mobile phone/device entrants for each Cue. Following each Entry Window, all entrants with the correct Key Word will be combined into one pool and one randomly selected entry will be chosen as a potential winner of $1000. Each potential winner will be contacted promptly following their selection and their eligibility will be verified. Every participating station will announce a unique Key Word (in either English or Spanish, depending on the format of the station). This process will be repeated for the entire promotion (25 contest days).