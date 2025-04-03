Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI Release Date with Video, ‘I Was Put Here For a Reason’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Rapper Lil Wayne performs onstage during Night 1 of 2025 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Weezy F Baby! Lil Wayne is letting us know Tha Carter VI is coming and officially gave us the date to look forward to. On Tuesday (April 1), he released a clip with throwback footage from his earlier days to announce the date for his new album.

Tha Carter VI will be released on June 6, 2025. Fans can preorder the album now if they would like as we all wait in anticipation. In the social media post, Lil Wayne captioned, "Tha Carter VI Pre Order Now Coming 6.6.5."

“I was put here for a reason. It might be hard to outdo myself, but it ain’t hard to do myself so that’s what I do. They call me Weezy Baby, if ya nasty. So now I’ma make these platinum plaques and I’ma teach the game,” said the rapper as the video plays highlighting different moments in his career.

Earlier thi syear, the rapper hinted at the release date of the album in a Cetaphil ad. Now, we're done with the hints and have the official date.

This week, Lil Wayne will also continue celebrating his music career with a headlining performance at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. Alongside him will be a reunion with The Hot Boyz following a mini tour the group did earlier this year as well.