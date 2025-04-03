ContestsEvents
Rubi Rose Confirms Past Relationship with Druski, Says She Denied Out of Anger

Rubi Rose is setting the record straight on her former relationship with Druski. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2024 when photos were released on social media. But,…

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 17: Rubi Rose attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks)

Rubi Rose is setting the record straight on her former relationship with Druski. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2024 when photos were released on social media. But, by July 2024, the relationship seemed to be done for good.

Following the split, a bit of back and forth occurred between the two via social media. Following the split, Rose went on social media stating that the relationship was fake. She said it was for clout and attention on his behalf and sent the internet in a frenzy.

During an appearance on Adin Ross' live stream, Rose admitted that she may have not been completely truthful at the time.

"Okay, something embarrassing that I've never told anybody," Rubi Rose stated. "Okay, me and Dru were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah. But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."

She does further admit that she's not proud of what she did. "That was really lame of me and embarrassing... we're cool still... we've known each other for like 10 years since high school..."

Druski never addressed her PR stunt claims at the time, but during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he did state that he made some mistakes for his role in their relationship.

