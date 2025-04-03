Rubi Rose Confirms Past Relationship with Druski, Says She Denied Out of Anger

Rubi Rose is setting the record straight on her former relationship with Druski. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2024 when photos were released on social media. But, by July 2024, the relationship seemed to be done for good.

Following the split, a bit of back and forth occurred between the two via social media. Following the split, Rose went on social media stating that the relationship was fake. She said it was for clout and attention on his behalf and sent the internet in a frenzy.

During an appearance on Adin Ross' live stream, Rose admitted that she may have not been completely truthful at the time.

"Okay, something embarrassing that I've never told anybody," Rubi Rose stated. "Okay, me and Dru were really in a relationship and I said it was PR because he pissed me the f**k off and hurt my feelings, so yeah. But that was really lame of me and embarrassing that I shouldn't have said that. But it was, like, I had to stand on it, but, you know, it's in the past now. And we're friends and we're cool still. And we've known each other for, like, ten years. Like, since high school type s**t."

