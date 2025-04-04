CMPD Kicks Off Campaign as Child Sexual Abuse Cases Surge in Charlotte

Police in Charlotte have started "Break the Silence," a new push to stop abuse of kids. Stats from 2024 show a stark truth: more than half the reported child harm cases involve sexual abuse in the county.

"Child sexual assault is a devastating crime with lifelong consequences for victims, but it is crucial for our community to know that there is help available," said Sgt. Andrew Greenlees to Queen City News.

Studies paint a grim picture. The National Children's Alliance reports that one girl in four and one boy in thirteen face abuse. To tackle this issue, local police work with Pat's Place and prosecutors to protect kids.

Kids might show signs when they're hurt. Watch for changes: they might start wetting the bed or sucking their thumbs. Some get odd bruises or bleeds. Others stop doing things they once loved.

"Children often feel unable to speak out due to fear, confusion, or manipulation by those they trust," said Alaka Ayres, Director at Pat's Place, to WBTV.

The law stands firm on these crimes. Leslie Stephens from the DA's office stressed that time never runs out to bring abusers to court in North Carolina. Each case gets the full attention of prosecutors.

If you know about abuse, call 911 right away. Crime Stoppers takes tips at 704-334-1600. Your call stays private, no one will know who told.