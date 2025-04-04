Flavor Flav Opens Up About Recent Sobriety Relapse

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 9: Hip-Hip artist and DI Flavor Flav performs at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate Party at Mardi Gras World on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

One of the most famous hypemen recently opened up about his relapse after multiple years of sobriety. In a heartfelt message on social media, he shared how he's been struggling throughout this sobriety journey.

The rapper and Public Enemy co-founder shared on Instagram that he had a brief relapse after almost 5 years of sobriety.

"I remain authentic to who I am and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey," he said. "I think I've been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it."

He then went on to explain his journey over the years. “But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t. I briefly relapsed. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable. I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober. I went back to Day 1, again. Time didn’t stop, my journey continues.”

After opening up on socials, many fans and peers have shown their support for the rapper and reality television star.

Flavor Flav was born William Jonathan Draytor Jr. He is known for his role as the hype man and cofounder with the rap group, Public Enemy, and his successful time as the host of his own dating show, Flavor of Love.