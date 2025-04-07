J. Cole Announces the Future of Dreamville Festival

This year we celebrated what we thought was the fifth and final Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. But, looks like J. Cole has other plans for the festival community!

In 2024, J. Cole announced that this would be the final installment of the Dreamville Festival. While performing at the festival over the weekend, J. Cole made a special announcement that made it known Raleigh would not be without a festival in the future.

"We will be back, just in a newer form," said J. Cole at Dreamville Sunday night. The rapper let it known that the new version of the festival would remain at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park. For at least the next four years, Dreamville and Live Nation will partner to introduce a new version of the festival.

"We're going to be here for years to come. This is a multi-year deal, and we're so excited to be working with the city of Raleigh together on something new and exciting, and to continue to build on this incredible thing that we've done over the years," said Dreamville and Live Nation producer, Sascha Stone Gutterfruend.

Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David also made a note about what to see in the future from the festival. "We're using the Dreamville label to a certain extent. J. Cole will obviously be involved, whether or not he headlines. That's probably not going to be an occurrence, but he is a local resident. He is totally committed to this community, and he is totally committed to this festival."

As Dreamville Festival 2025 comes to an end, we're excited to see what is to come for the festival world. The partnership with Live Nation will allow festival goers to experience a completely new vibe and energy.