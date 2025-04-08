Boosie Survives Georgia Car Crash with Minor Injuries
Boosie Badazz is counting his blessings after a wild car crash in Georgia that could’ve ended much worse. The rapper broke his silence following the serious wreck that left several people hurt and emergency crews rushing to the scene.
The accident happened Monday (April 7) on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County, about 35 miles south of Savannah. According to witnesses, one of the cars involved flew through a red light at high speed, which led to the multi-vehicle collision.
Videos shared on social media showed the aftermath: wrecked cars scattered across the highway, injured people lying on the road, and emergency responders working fast to help out.
At first, there was some confusion about Boosie’s role in the crash. Some early reports hinted he might’ve been driving recklessly. But journalist Loren Lorosa set the record straight: “I just spoke to Boosie’s publicist who confirmed to me that .. BOOSIE WASNT HURT IN THE CAR ACCIDENT today that took place in Georgia.”
Lorosa also gave more details, explaining that Boosie wasn’t behind the wheel at all—he was in the passenger seat. “Boosie only went to the hospital to be sure the driver was ok,” she wrote. “Boosie was on his phone in the passenger seat of the car involved in the accident .. he looked up for a second & then the car was m hit.”
Boosie later gave his fans a quick update on Facebook, writing: “IM GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD. 🙏🏽 GOD GOT ME.”
Thankfully, it sounds like Boosie came out of the crash with just some bruises. The car he was in reportedly belonged to the driver, not him. There’s still no official word on how the other people involved are doing.