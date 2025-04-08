ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Boosie Survives Georgia Car Crash with Minor Injuries

Boosie Badazz is counting his blessings after a wild car crash in Georgia that could’ve ended much worse. The rapper broke his silence following the serious wreck that left several…

Kayla Morgan
Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Boosie Badazz is counting his blessings after a wild car crash in Georgia that could’ve ended much worse. The rapper broke his silence following the serious wreck that left several people hurt and emergency crews rushing to the scene.

The accident happened Monday (April 7) on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County, about 35 miles south of Savannah. According to witnesses, one of the cars involved flew through a red light at high speed, which led to the multi-vehicle collision.

Videos shared on social media showed the aftermath: wrecked cars scattered across the highway, injured people lying on the road, and emergency responders working fast to help out.

At first, there was some confusion about Boosie’s role in the crash. Some early reports hinted he might’ve been driving recklessly. But journalist Loren Lorosa set the record straight: “I just spoke to Boosie’s publicist who confirmed to me that .. BOOSIE WASNT HURT IN THE CAR ACCIDENT today that took place in Georgia.”

Lorosa also gave more details, explaining that Boosie wasn’t behind the wheel at all—he was in the passenger seat. “Boosie only went to the hospital to be sure the driver was ok,” she wrote. “Boosie was on his phone in the passenger seat of the car involved in the accident .. he looked up for a second & then the car was m hit.”

Boosie later gave his fans a quick update on Facebook, writing: “IM GOOD. BANGED UP. BUT GOOD. 🙏🏽 GOD GOT ME.”

View the post on Facebook

Thankfully, it sounds like Boosie came out of the crash with just some bruises. The car he was in reportedly belonged to the driver, not him. There’s still no official word on how the other people involved are doing.

Boosie Badazz
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 9
MusicThis Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 9Bianca Barratt
Dreamville Festival’s Future Secured: What Officials Are Saying
MusicDreamville Festival’s Future Secured: What Officials Are Saying
Nicki Minaj Named Greatest Female Rapper of All Time
MusicNicki Minaj Named Greatest Female Rapper of All TimeRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect