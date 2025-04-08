Kai Cenat Reacts to DM From Rihanna

ContestsEvents
Can you imagine getting a notification and it's a direct message from Rihanna? Well, Kai Cenat couldn't believe it happened to him either. During a recent stream, viewers got to see Cenat react live to receiving a DM from singer, Rihanna.

The popular streamer went live on his platform and while viewing, received the ultimate DM. Of course, what do you do when you get a DM from Rihanna while live streaming, you invite her to join your livestream immediately!

"Rihanna just texted me," said Cenat to his chat. "What the f**k? Shout out to RiRi. Shout to A$AP f**king Rocky, man. Yo, bro. What the f**k, gang? Rihanna deadass texted me."

Cenat was in disbelief that the famous singer and entrepreneur sent him a message, let alone, know who he was. He later let Rihanna and A$AP know that they were welcome to join him on the live stream anytime they were available. Can you imagine seeing Rihanna on your screens hanging out with Cenat in his home?

"Now listen, RiRi.. If you're listening to this, all I gotta say is if you've been thinking about hopping on the stream, let me know. you too, A$AP!"

The popular livestream has seen many of your favorite celebrity guests including Kevin Hart, Druski, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and more!

Who else would you like to see join Cenat on his livestream?

