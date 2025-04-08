Nicki Minaj Named Greatest Female Rapper of All Time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour – New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Nicki Minaj has been crowned the G.O.A.T of female rap, officially. Billboard compiled their annual list and the female rapper has been named the best female rapper of all time topping artists like Missy Elliot, Doechii, Remy Ma, Da Brat, and more.

The female rap industry has grown massively in the last few years. The industry went from seeing a small number of women who would hit the mic to more and more women climbing the charts. In the 70s and 80s, rap was dominated by the men of the industry but now the women are taking over.

Every year, the Billboard staff compiles their pick of the 25 best female rappers of all time. Within this list, some of the criteria include body of work, achievements throughout their career, cultural impact, longevity, storytelling skills, and flow. With those being some of the requirements, I'm sure you are already thinking of the amount of women that should be on the list. Well, check out the top 10 below and tell us what you think.

Billboard's Top 10 Female Rappers of All Time

Nicki Minaj Missy Elliot Lauryn Hill Lil Kim Queen Latifah MC Lyte Salt-N-Pepa Roxanne Shante Eve Foxy Brown

Topping off the list came Nicki Minaj. As one of the top trending female rappers for the last few years, she has been able to brag about her spot over and over. One of her key lyrics that Billboard highlights is one she states on Pink Friday 2, "I'm number one, y'all go argue over top four."

Minaj has been hitting the charts since the 2010s. Her debut album, Pink Friday, was released in 2010 and achieved some of the largest female rap album sales of all time. Minaj recently completed her Pink Friday 2 Tour in 2024 and we don't see her retiring completely anytime soon.