This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 8

April 8 is an extraordinary day in popular music. This day is associated with many events that have impacted Hip-Hop and R&B history. One industry icon celebrating a birthday on this date is American rapper and singer Dej Loaf, born in 1991. Although best known for her 2014 hit single "Try Me," the artist from Detroit has released two studio albums and four mixtapes over her decade-long career. While her 2020 debut album Sell Sole II was met with positive critical reception, it failed to chart.