This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 8
April 8 is an extraordinary day in popular music. This day is associated with many events that have impacted Hip-Hop and R&B history. One industry icon celebrating a birthday on…
April 8 is an extraordinary day in popular music. This day is associated with many events that have impacted Hip-Hop and R&B history. One industry icon celebrating a birthday on this date is American rapper and singer Dej Loaf, born in 1991. Although best known for her 2014 hit single "Try Me," the artist from Detroit has released two studio albums and four mixtapes over her decade-long career. While her 2020 debut album Sell Sole II was met with positive critical reception, it failed to chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Over the years, April 8 has witnessed the release of several charting hip-hop and R&B. singles and albums:
- 2003: American rapper Scarface dropped the compilation album Balls and My Word through Rap-A-Lot Records. The 14-track album, featuring guest appearances from Bun-B, Z-Ro, Tela, and Devin the Dude, peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.
- 2014: American rapper and producer Chuck Inglish from the hip-hop duo Cool Kids released his debut solo album Convertibles. With guest appearances from Action Bronson, Chance the Rapper, Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Vic Mensa, and fellow Cool Kids member Sir Michael Rocks, it debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2022: American rapper Jack Harlow released the smash-hit single "First Class" from his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The song, which heavily samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous" featuring Ludacris, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Harlow's first song to achieve that feat.
Cultural Milestones
The hip-hop and R&B industry has witnessed many culture-defining moments on this date:
- 2016: Seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A (Niggaz Wit Attitudez) was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Kendrick Lamar. The pioneering gangsta rap group was the fifth hip-hop act to be admitted into the coveted hall after Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (2007), Run-DMC (2009), Beastie Boyz (2012), and Public Enemy (2013).
- 2024: Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Missy Elliot announced her debut headline tour, Out Of This World — The Missy Elliot Experience. The pioneering Hip-Hop and R&B artist would be accompanied by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and long-time collaborator, Timbaland.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The Hip-Hop and R&B scene has also seen challenges and low points on this date:
- 2020: American rapper Chynna, known for her affiliation with the Hip-Hop collective ASAP Mob, died of an accidental drug overdose at age 25. Her first full-length album, Drug Opera, was released posthumously just over a year later.
- 2024: American hip-hop heavyweights Meek Mill and Wale took jabs at each other on social media after Meek blasted his former label-mate turned foe for hanging out with his old friend Dean Stay Reddy. Meek accused Wale of having "always been jealous" of him and claimed that the "Bad" rapper killed all his relationships.
April 8 is a significant date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day commemorates the release of iconic albums and singles and the resurgence of one of the most famous feuds in contemporary music.