Fetty Wap’s Sister Urges Early Release During Second Chance Month

Fetty Wap’s sister is speaking out in hopes that her brother can come home earlier than expected. The rapper is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for his involvement in a drug ring, and his family believes it’s time for a second chance.

Although Fetty was officially sentenced in May 2023, he’s been in custody since October 2021, when he was arrested at New York’s Citi Field just before performing at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Earlier this year, rumors started to spread online that Fetty Wap might be getting out early, but those reports were false. His sister, Divinity Maxwell-Butts, cleared things up by sharing a post through his Instagram, using the moment to push for early release.

“April is Second Chance Month—a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment,” she wrote. “My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy.

“His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It’s time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome”

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Prosecutors pushed for a longer sentence, saying he used his fame to “glamorize the drug trade,” even after becoming successful in the music industry.

At the time of his arrest, the FBI reportedly seized 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, several firearms, and $1.5 million in cash.

In an interview with XXL in November 2023, Fetty spoke honestly about his mistakes and how he sees things now.

“Some of the things I think about really is being home,” he told the magazine. “I take accountability for everything I did. I don’t really be blaming nobody for nothing. It ain’t nobody else fault that I’m here.

“However it may have went down, whatever, like with the people and all that, basically, just not standing tall. But at the end of the day, that’s my fault for involving myself around people like that. And putting your trust in the people that’s not really real, that’s not really who they say they is. So, my whole thing is like, man, just stop fuckin’ with n-ggas, man. That’s how I feel.”

He also shared how he wishes he had focused more on his music career instead of the choices that led to his arrest.

“I just reflect on some of the shit I did in the last few years, how I feel like I coulda took music a lot more serious than I did. And like just keep it that route, instead of this route. I’m just grateful that I’m still here; I’m still breathing. I’m able to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”