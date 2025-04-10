ContestsEvents
Mary J. Blige Honored By The Library of Congress

Ms. Jessica
Mary J. Blige at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Library of Congress has added Mary J. Blige's album "My Life" to the National Recording Registry for its cultural, historical, or aesthetic importance. 

Mary reflected on the album, stating, "My favorite lyric from the My Life album is, ‘Life can be only what you make of it.’"

Members of the National Recording Preservation Board have nominated singles and albums to the National Recording Registry every year since 2002. The 2025 class includes iconic recordings like Miles Davis' "Bitches Brew" and Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black." Check out a complete listing of the recording in the R&B and Rap/Hip Hop genre of the National Recording Registry below. What recordings do you think should be added to the registry?

TITLEARTISTYEAR RELEASEYEAR INDUCTEDGENRE
Respect
(single)		Aretha Franklin19672002R&B
What'd I Say (parts 1 and 2)Ray Charles19592002R&B
The Message
(single)		Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five19822002Rap/Hip Hop
I've Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)Otis Redding19652003R&B
What's Going On
(album)		Marvin Gaye19712003R&B
Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)
(single)		The Penguins19542004R&B
Live at the Apollo
(album)		James Brown19632004R&B
Fear of a Black Planet
(album)		Public Enemy19902004Rap/Hip Hop
Dancing in the Street
(single)		Martha and the Vandellas19642005R&B
The Revolution Will Not Be TelevisedGil Scott-Heron19702005R&B
Songs in the Key of Life
(album)		Stevie Wonder19762005R&B
A Change is Gonna Come
(single)		Sam Cooke19642006R&B
Tracks of My Tears
(single)		Smokey Robinson and the Miracles19652007R&B
At Last
(single)		Etta James19612008R&B
Dear MamaTupac Shakur19952009Rap/Hip Hop
Let's Stay Together
(single)		Al Green19712010R&B
3 Feet High and Rising
(album)		De La Soul19892010Rap/Hip Hop
Mothership Connection
(album)		Parliament19762011R&B
Rapper's Delight
(single)		Sugarhill Gang19792011Rap/Hip Hop
Wild Tchoupitoulas
(album)		The Wild Tchoupitoulas19762012R&B
Theme from 'Shaft'
(album)		Issac Hayes19712013R&B
Stand!
(album)		Sly and the Family Stone19692014R&B
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
(album)		Lauryn Hill19982014Rap/Hip Hop
People Get Ready
(single)		The Impressions19652015R&B
Hound DogBig Mama Thornton19522016R&B
In the Midnight HourWilson Pickett19652016R&B
We Are Family
(single)		Sister Sledge19792016R&B
Straight Outta Compton
(album)		NWA19882016Rap/Hip Hop
Raising Hell
(album)		Run-DMC19862017Rap/Hip Hop
Mississippi Goddam
(single)		Nina Simone

19642018R&B
The Blueprint
(album)		Jay-Z20012018Rap/Hip Hop
The Chronic
(album)		Dr. Dre19922019Rap/Hip Hop
Lady Marmalade
(single)		Labelle19742020R&B
Illmatic
(album)		Nas19942020Rap/Hip Hop
Reach Out, I’ll Be There
(single)		The Four Tops19662022R&B
The Low End Theory
(album)		A Tribe Called Quest19912022Rap/Hip Hop
Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
(album)		Wu-Tang Clan19932022Rap/Hip Hop
St. Louis Blues
(single)		Handy’s Memphis Blues Band19222023R&B
Wang Dang Doodle
(single)		Koko Taylor

19652023R&B
All Hail the Queen
(album)		Queen Latifah19892023Rap/Hip Hop
La Di Da Di
(single)		Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick19852024Rap/Hip Hop
Ready to Die
(album)		Notorious BIG19942024Rap/Hip Hop
My LifeMary J. Blige19942025R&B
Mary J. Blige
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
