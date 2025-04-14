Celebrate Your Favorite Educator with Ms. Jessica’s “Excellent Educator” Contest!

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ms. Jessica is on a mission to celebrate the educators who make a real difference in their communities. She’s calling on YOU to nominate a teacher who goes above and beyond to inspire, motivate, and shape the future. Whether they’re making learning fun, supporting students through challenges, or simply being a positive force, we want to hear about it!
To enter, submit a story along with a photo showcasing why your chosen educator is deserving of this special recognition. The winning educator will be surprised with a visit from Ms. Jessica herself, along with amazing prizes and a little extra love for all their hard work.
Don’t miss your chance to give back to the teachers who give so much every day!