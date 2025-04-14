Charlotte Airport Gears Up for 26,800 Spring Break Flights Despite Fewer Travelers

ContestsEvents
CHARLOTTE,NC – MAY 15: Passengers walk between terminals at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on May 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Air travel is down an estimated 94 percent due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and major U.S. airlines are taking a major financial hit with losses of $350 million to $400 million a day and nearly half of major carriers airplanes are sitting idle. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Spring break at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will see 26,800 flights take off, even as passenger counts drop below last year's numbers. The busy season stretches from April 11 to April 27, with fewer people flying than in 2024.

"For passengers beginning their trip at CLT, more than 592,000 fliers are projected to pass through TSA checkpoints during spring break, which is a three percent decrease from last year," said Jerome Woodard to Queen City News.

Security got stronger with four new lanes, pushing the total to 21. Now TSA can check 600 more people per hour than before. The new setup merged five security areas into three simple zones.

Watch out for big crowds on April 11, 13, and 27. Want to catch your flight? Show up two hours early for U.S. flights. Flying overseas? Make it three hours.

Brad Baker points to money troubles as the reason fewer people are flying. "A lot of people aren't traveling anymore down to the states due to the threats of, you know, the trade wars going on," Baker told Queen City News.

Getting through the airport just got easier. Rideshare pickups moved to the upper level's inner lanes. A fresh valet service lets you step right into the terminal from the east side of the hourly deck.

Smart travelers book parking ahead. With 25,000 total spots and 15,000 ready for online booking, you'll want to plan. Book through parkCLT.com or the airport app to earn points for your next trip.

Since March 24, Checkpoint 2 serves as the main entry for PreCheck members and airline staff. But don't worry, you can still reach any gate from any checkpoint.

At customs, things move faster now. "We have recently implemented enhanced primary processing, which we call EPP," a Customs official explained. "This new technology has streamlined the processing, reducing the average wait times for all returning United States citizens."

Jim MayhewWriter
