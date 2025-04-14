Drake Shares Album He’s Most Proud Of, Talks New Solo Album

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Do you have a favorite Drake album? Well, there are tons of options that you can pick from. But, ever wondered what Drake thinks of his music? The rapper recently shared the album that he's the most proud of after years in the industry.

Over the weekend, Drake joined Adin Ross back on a stream for the first time since Drizzmas in December. The two collaborated and gave away nearly $1 million in prizes for viewers. This time around, it was all about catching up and cracking jokes.

At one point in the stream, Ross asked the rapper about some of his proudest moments. He wanted to know what Drake thought of his work over the years.

"What's your favorite album you've ever done?" said Ross. Drake took some time to think about it, but he then replied, "Nothing Was the Same."

This album was released in 2013 and includes some of the biggest hits including Started From the Bottom, From Time, Hold On, We're Going Home, and Come Thru. He then threw a curveball and also added, "Honestly, Nevermind."

The rapper holds that project in high regard as he stated that "nobody believed in it." So, for that reason, he feels that the project holds a special place in his heart and career. That album was released in 2022 and includes his song with 21 Savage, Jimmy Cooks.

Also during the stream, Drake confirmed new music is on the way. He told Ross, "Working on a new (solo) album right now... It slaps."