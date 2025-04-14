Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s ‘Luther’ Video Stuns Fans with Soulful Simplicity

As if Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s collaboration on “Luther” didn’t already have us hooked, now there’s an official music video — and it’s absolutely stunning.

The visuals are clean and minimal, proving that a video doesn’t need to be flashy to leave a lasting impression. Set to a sample of Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s 1982 rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “If This World Were Mine,” the track explores feelings of longing, love, and emotional memory. The original version of the song plays at the end, grounding the video in a timeless love story that bridges generations.

The romantic and low-key setting — what looks like an empty office building with views of the city — becomes the backdrop for a series of quiet, beautiful moments. Kendrick and SZA move through scenes as the soulful sample plays softly in the background. The imagery is striking but calm, with empty spaces, soft lighting, and even a fast-food spot transformed into something special. It shows how love can make even ordinary places feel meaningful.

It focuses on the subtle moments between people — a smile, a gentle touch, eye contact that says more than words. Kendrick and SZA each appear in scenes with on-screen partners, and the chemistry feels real. It’s like watching memories unfold, or reliving the early days of falling in love.

Kendrick also honors the legacy of Luther Vandross, one of the most iconic voices in soul music. He quietly reflects on the way Luther sang about love so powerfully, even though he didn’t experience that same kind of love in his own life. Still, through his music, Luther helped generations feel valued and seen.

SZA brings a strong presence to the video from the very beginning. Her styling celebrates Black beauty and culture, with each look — whether bold, casual, or soft — feeling intentional and empowering. Her presence on screen is confident and unapologetic.

Fans had plenty to say in the comments. “Every frame in this video is wallpaper material. How on earth is the cinematography so good??” one viewer wrote. Another commented, “This is an exhibition of the 80s and 90s love - slow, purposeful and intentional. I am here for all of it.”

One fan summed it up perfectly: “This video did a great job of showing that feeling of when you’re so deep in love with someone it really just feels like nobody else is in the world just you two.”

The video was released on Friday, April 11, and was directed by Karena Evans, the Toronto-born filmmaker behind several of Drake’s most well-known music videos, including “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What,” and “In My Feelings.” She also directed SZA’s “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” last year, which may have led to this collaboration.

It arrives just in time for Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour, which kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, MN, and wraps on June 18 in Landover, MD. The tour will hit cities like Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago — as well as Kendrick’s hometown of Los Angeles and SZA’s birthplace, St. Louis.

DJ Mustard is joining the tour as the first (and so far, only) opening act.

And yes — they’ll also play two nights in Toronto this June, something that came up during SZA’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“You’re going to Toronto for two nights,” Kimmel said. “Are you worried about it at all?”

“Are you worried?” SZA replied calmly. “I think it’s gonna be so fun.”

Kimmel joked, “What if you-know-who shows up to the show in Toronto?” — clearly referring to Drake.