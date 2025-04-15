Free Book Fair Helps Bridge Charlotte’s Reading Gap With Diverse Stories

At Charlotte's Methodist Home Recreation Center, the Black Child Book Fair put books into kids' hands on Saturday. The event tackles a stark reality: more than 2,500 local households own fewer than 100 books.

Writers from across the nation gathered to share their work at this Charlotte stop, the fair's third visit to the city. Their mission? Fill shelves with books and bring fresh voices to kids' reading choices.

"One — give parents of Black children, parents of blended families, teachers of those children, and social workers of those children a resource to find books that they wouldn't find anywhere else," said founder Darryl Harvey to WFAE.

Studies paint a clear picture: African-American characters show up in just one out of ten children's books. This fair steps in by connecting young readers with writers who craft stories that mirror their lives and experiences.

Writer Cameron Johnson brought his tale of father-son bonds to share. "I want to inspire young Black fathers, new Black fathers, and people without fathers," Johnson said.

The event came together through teamwork between Parks and Recreation and the Queen City's National Hook Up for Black Women chapter. LaToya Chapman, who runs the group's reading programs, points to a pressing need in Charlotte's neighborhoods.

At the fair, retired social worker Susan Miller picked out civil rights books for young minds. "I'm not sure that it's going to be taught as much in schools, if at all, in the time period we're living in now," Miller noted.