Chili’s Trolls McDonald’s With New Burger
Foodies get ready! Chili's is introducing a new burger just in time for the summer.
The Big QP features a 7.5 ounce precooked patty with the same toppings as McDonald's Quarter Pounder, two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and diced onions. The Big QP has 85% more beef than McDonald's Quarter Pounder.
The new Big QP is part of Chili's "3 for Me" meal deal which includes the burger, fries, unlimited chips, and free soft drink refills for $10.99. Chili's calls the deal "less expensive than a comparable meal at McDonald's" and released TV ads that mock the Quarter Pounder's size.
Chili's previous McDonald's-inspired burger, the Big Smasher, led to a 15% increase in same-store sales and contributed to Chili's recent success with a 31% jump in sales.
