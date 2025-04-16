ContestsEvents
Chili’s Trolls McDonald’s With New Burger

Ms. Jessica
Chilli's restaurant sign

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Foodies get ready! Chili's is introducing a new burger just in time for the summer.

The Big QP features a 7.5 ounce precooked patty with the same toppings as McDonald's Quarter Pounder, two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and diced onions. The Big QP has 85% more beef than McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

The new Big QP is part of Chili's "3 for Me" meal deal which includes the burger, fries, unlimited chips, and free soft drink refills for $10.99.  Chili's calls the deal "less expensive than a comparable meal at McDonald's" and released TV ads that mock the Quarter Pounder's size.

Chili's previous McDonald's-inspired burger, the Big Smasher, led to a 15% increase in same-store sales and contributed to Chili's recent success with a 31% jump in sales.

Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
