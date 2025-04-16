Popular Food Truck Ms. DiDi’s Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Spot in East Charlotte

After years of serving from a mobile kitchen, Ms. DiDi's Caribbean Kitchen now welcomes guests at its first fixed location in Windsor Park. The opening drew such big crowds that lines stretched far past the entrance of their new 1,200-square-foot space.

"Opening this restaurant is about exposing more people to our culture, our country, our food, our flavors and our resilience," said Christina Kedlyn Bowman to Axios.

At the heart of this family business stands Chef Edith Jean-Francois, working side by side with Andre and their children. Their skills caught national attention when they competed on The Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games" last year.

Guests can still find their tried-and-true Haitian specialties from the truck days: the savory legume, aromatic black mushroom rice, and crispy fried pork. Soon, the kitchen will roll out fresh options: spiced meatballs, rich bean sauce, and steaming fish stew.

Inside, bright splashes of Haiti's flag mix with local art on the walls. "We want you to feel the country," Kedlyn Bowman told Axios. Milana Carruth added, "This spot gives corner store vibes. This is how we grew up."

You'll find this cozy spot at 2120 Kilborne Drive, with space for 20 diners. The doors open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sundays run shorter, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and they take the first Sunday monthly to rest.

Watch for their food truck at big events, like the Carolina Haitian Food Festival, a tasty gathering they started with Bon Fritay and Burger Divas.