Register To Win: THUNDERBOLTS*

THUNDERBOLTS

⚡WIN TICKETS TO MARVEL STUDIOS’ THUNDERBOLTS*!⚡

They’re not super.
They’re not heroes.
And they’re not giving up.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is hitting theaters May 2nd — and we’re giving you the chance to see it yourself, courtesy of Marvel Studios and Fandango!

Register now for your shot at complimentary tickets to see Thunderbolts at a participating theater near you.
Get ready as Marvel assembles an unlikely team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker — trapped in a deadly mission by none other than Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
It’s fun, it's high stakes, and it might just be the redemption arc nobody saw coming.

Will they rise together or fall apart for good?
Find out in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* — only in theaters May 2nd.

🎟️ ENTER NOW for your chance to win — and don’t forget to check out the Official Trailer!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

