Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Wants Him After Coachella Shout Out

Slim Thug is feeling giddy! Megan Thee Stallion wants him… well, at least in his mind she does. After her Coachella set over the weekend, Thug is making it clear…

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

Slim Thug is feeling giddy! Megan Thee Stallion wants him... well, at least in his mind she does. After her Coachella set over the weekend, Thug is making it clear that she wants him just as much as we know he wants her.

During a live earlier this week, Slim Thug was reacting to Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set that has been trending for the last few days. The rapper pointed out that Megan danced to two of his songs during her Megchella set at the music festival.

"Did y'all see the stallion dancing to 'Thug From Around the Way' and 'Still Tippin'? If that ain't a 'Hey, I want you daddy' call, I don't know what is," said the rapper. "So, I'm just waiting on my day. I'm just waiting for her to come to Houston to hit my line, 'Hey, I'm in the town, pick me up.' It's only a matter of time at this point... I know she got a crush on me by this point. She just danced to two of my songs? I say I'm in there. I think I'm in there, what y'all think?"

Both rappers are originally from Houston and rep their city to the fullest. Thug has hinted multiple times at the idea of having a crush on Megan.

"I probably can't keep her, I ain't gon' like, she a lot of energy," continued Slim Thug on the live. "I can tell from the twerking. I ain't gone let her kill me, I can't pop a viagra every day, goddam, but we can have a good time."

Social media users immediately responded to Thug during the live and in the comments once the viral moment was shared on many different blog sites.

"He's hinted at feeling her so many times... let it go love," said one user. Another commented under the video clips, "Now she's never gonna dance to your song again."

What do you think? Would they make a nice couple? Or is Slim Thug doing a bit too much on the internet?

