Snoop Dogg Honors His Late Mother with Gospel Album ‘Altar Call’

Kayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg performs onstage during BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Bethel University in a choir robe holding microphone
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is switching things up — and this time, he’s turning to gospel. After collaborating with Dr. Dre on his last album, Missionary (Explicit Lyrics), the hip-hop icon is back with a new project that’s personal, powerful, and rooted in faith.

Altar Call, set to drop on April 27, is Snoop’s latest album and serves as a tribute to his late mother, Beverly Tate.

“April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call,” he shared in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (April 15). “You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?”

The 21-track album brings together a range of talent, with features from Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, October London, and more. The cover art includes a special nod to his mother, who passed away in 2021.

“U taught me how to read and write how to struggle and fight and all the facts of life,” Snoop said after her passing. “Now you finally got ya wings, mama.”

In a recent conversation with Okayplayer, Snoop explained how deeply his mother’s influence is woven into this project.
“The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love.”

This isn’t Snoop’s first step into gospel — his 2018 release Bible of Love featured artists like Faith Evans and Charlie Wilson. But with Altar Call, he’s returning to those roots with renewed purpose and a message close to his heart.

Snoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
