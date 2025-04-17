Artist Michael Grant Mixes Black and Japanese Art To Help Fund Youth Programs

At Camp North End this April, Michael Grant will unveil "Japofuturism," a striking blend of artwork that merges African American and Japanese influences. The two-day exhibition aims to fund free summer art workshops for kids who need them most.

Through his nonprofit AKU, Grant opens doors for young minds shut out from creative education. His work breaks down walls between artistic traditions while building bridges to opportunity.

"Art is not just painting, it's deeper than that," Grant said to WCNC. "For me, it got me through a lot of different things from depression, anxiety, suicide, and all different types of things. Our workshops are designed to inspire and give youth the tools they need to succeed."

The show's proceeds will power AKU's youth programs next summer. By removing cost barriers, more kids can unlock their creative potential through art education.

"Japanese art, I just feel like there is an ancient connection to Japanese art," Grant said. "How they move, who they are as people, the politeness, and they got mad flavor."

Visitors won't just observe, they'll create. The exhibition mixes viewing with hands-on activities. Watch, learn, and try the techniques behind Grant's striking pieces.

Local creative force Davita Galloway joined forces with Grant to shape the event. As co-owner of Dupp & Swat and Crownkeepers, she adds vital perspective. "Our goal is to build a cultural experience," Grant said.