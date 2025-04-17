This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 17

April 17 is a momentous date in music history, hosting numerous pivotal moments that have had a lasting impact on Hip-Hop and R&B. One industry icon celebrating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and DJ Redman. Although he is best known for his collaborations with rapper Method Man in the duo Method Man & Redman, the East Coast Hip-Hop icon has released nine studio albums over his three-and-a-half-decade career.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many career-defining Hip-Hop and R&B albums and mixtapes have been released on April 17, including:

2001: American rapper Angie Martinez released her debut album Up Close and Personal, which featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Jay-Z, Pharell, Q-Tip, Prodigy, Busta Rhymes, and Mary J. Blige, among others. The album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2015: American rapper Young Thug dropped his debut commercial mixtape Barter 6 via 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. It went to No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2020: American hardcore rapper Tech N9ne released his 22nd album, EnterFear, through his record label, Strange Music. The album charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 92 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

April 17 has ushered in these significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B over the years:

1982: Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force released the video for their seminal hit "Planet Rock." It was the first Hip-Hop song to incorporate electronic elements and a rhythm powered by the Roland TR-808 drum machine.

2012: Atlanta rapper Future released his debut album, Pluto, featuring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, R. Kelly, Drake, T.I., and Trae tha Truth. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are the historical challenges and transformations in Hip-Hop and R&B that occurred on April 17:

2021: American rapper Black Rob, a signee of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, died of cardiac arrest at age 52. He is best known for the 2000 single "Whoa!".

2022: DJ Kay Slay died after a four-month battle with COVID-19 at age 55. His 2003 hit "Too Much For Me" reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.