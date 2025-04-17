This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 17
April 17 is a momentous date in music history, hosting numerous pivotal moments that have had a lasting impact on Hip-Hop and R&B. One industry icon celebrating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and DJ Redman. Although he is best known for his collaborations with rapper Method Man in the duo Method Man & Redman, the East Coast Hip-Hop icon has released nine studio albums over his three-and-a-half-decade career.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many career-defining Hip-Hop and R&B albums and mixtapes have been released on April 17, including:
- 2001: American rapper Angie Martinez released her debut album Up Close and Personal, which featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Jay-Z, Pharell, Q-Tip, Prodigy, Busta Rhymes, and Mary J. Blige, among others. The album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2015: American rapper Young Thug dropped his debut commercial mixtape Barter 6 via 300 Entertainment and Atlantic Records. It went to No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2020: American hardcore rapper Tech N9ne released his 22nd album, EnterFear, through his record label, Strange Music. The album charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 92 and peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
April 17 has ushered in these significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B over the years:
- 1982: Afrika Bambaataa and the Soul Sonic Force released the video for their seminal hit "Planet Rock." It was the first Hip-Hop song to incorporate electronic elements and a rhythm powered by the Roland TR-808 drum machine.
- 2012: Atlanta rapper Future released his debut album, Pluto, featuring guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, R. Kelly, Drake, T.I., and Trae tha Truth. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are the historical challenges and transformations in Hip-Hop and R&B that occurred on April 17:
- 2021: American rapper Black Rob, a signee of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, died of cardiac arrest at age 52. He is best known for the 2000 single "Whoa!".
- 2022: DJ Kay Slay died after a four-month battle with COVID-19 at age 55. His 2003 hit "Too Much For Me" reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
When the history of Hip-Hop and R&B is written, April 17 will stand out as one of the most iconic dates. This day hosted numerous groundbreaking music releases that changed the course of music history and also saw the passing of some of the most venerated Hip-Hop and R&B artists. It's no surprise that this date continues to endure in the memories of music fans and artists alike.