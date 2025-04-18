Diddy’s Team Calls Cassie Assault Video ‘Unreliable’ in Court Filing

ContestsEvents
A video showing Diddy allegedly attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway has stirred major controversy — but now, Diddy's legal team is claiming the footage can't be trusted. TMZ reports…

A video showing Diddy allegedly attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway has stirred major controversy — but now, Diddy’s legal team is claiming the footage can’t be trusted.

TMZ reports that Diddy’s lawyers have submitted a sworn statement from Conor McCourt, a former New York City police officer with years of experience analyzing video evidence. He says the footage — including the version published by CNN and another captured on an iPhone — is not “accurate” or “reliable.”

According to legal documents reportedly obtained by the outlet, McCourt believes the CNN video may have been sped up due to a process called transcoding, which can change the timing of video frames. He also argues the iPhone recording exaggerates Diddy’s size, making him appear more intimidating than he actually is.

On top of that, McCourt says the timecodes in different versions of the video don’t match up. This, he claims, makes it impossible for “a viewer [to] know what happened during those numerous breaks in video.” In the end, he concludes that “none of the available video files are accurate and reliable copies of the original.”

Diddy’s team formally asked the judge on Thursday (April 17) to block the video from being used in court. In a letter sent last month, they accused CNN of mishandling the only known copy of the hotel surveillance footage. “CNN purchased the only known copy of the Hotel’s surveillance footage, uploaded that footage into a free editing software, altered the video and then destroyed the original footage, even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation,” the letter claims.

His team says the changes include “covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence. It also includes speeding up the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are.”

They argue that because of these alleged edits, the footage doesn't fairly show what happened — and that means it shouldn’t be shown to a jury. If they can prove their claims, the court might agree, as heavily edited video is rarely allowed as evidence.

CNN, however, strongly denies the accusations. As reported by HipHopDX, a spokesperson said: “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”

It’s also important to note: this specific incident shown in the footage is not one of the charges Diddy is currently facing. Still, prosecutors say they plan to use the video to support claims that he has a history of violent behavior.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on May 5, with opening statements expected to follow on May 12.

Kayla MorganWriter
