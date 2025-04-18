West Charlotte’s First Grocery Store in Decades Coming to Former Food Desert

A community-backed grocery store will open at West Fifth Street and Beatties Ford Road in West Charlotte. This marks the first time in many years that residents will have a full-service market in their area. The site, once home to Church's Chicken, was bought and cleared by Historic West End Partners.

The site will grow into more than just a store. Plans show spaces for local food sellers and new housing units. Workers will break ground in late 2026, with doors set to open in 2027.

"We need this store period," said Jesus Rosales to WSOC-TV. "To be able to be here, that takes me only like five minutes."

Right now, buying food means a long trip for most people here. Rosales walks an hour to get groceries, though biking cuts the time to 20 minutes.

The market will cut travel time for many shoppers. "We have alternatives now," said John Hough. "Compared to you, you would have to go way out to Food Lion or way out to Walmart. We'll have it right here in the community."

Local residents are leading this change. The property purchase by Historic West End Partners fits into their work to boost local services.

Want to learn more? Come to the final public meeting this Wednesday at 6 p.m. It's happening at the Mosaic Village Skyline Terrace on West Trade Street.