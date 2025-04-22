Drunk Deadmau5 During Set: ‘Probably my Last Coachella’

Canadian DJ and producer Deadmau5 (real name Joel Thomas Zimmerman) returned to Coachella during the weekend to play the Quasar stage with electronic music artist Zhu. However, their set was cut short after Deadmau5 was seen drinking and slurring his speech. The DJ was also seen falling over behind the booth and had to be escorted off stage, per Variety.

Deadmau5: “Probably my Last Coachella Show”

In a series of Instagram posts, the music producer and DJ shared humorous and apologetic posts starting with a bottle of water with a caption, “I dont remember a thing. But I don't think I had a cig? So... that's good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday ish.” Before his Coachella set, Deadmau5 posted that he would try and quit smoking, writing that “it’s time.” He also commented on the same post and wrote, “Probably my last coachella show.”

The music producer followed up with a photo of his cat and a lengthier sort-of-apology. He captioned the post with, “Man, even my cat is disappointed in me. Tho, it could be argued that she always has been. sorry about last night. Lol. TO BE FAIR, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shout out to Zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb a— till the bitter end. lemme quit smoking, do some f—n personal resetting here at home, find my spirit animal, work on some new music, and come back better.”

Based on the comments section, social media users were forgiving, one wrote, “If anyone is a true fan they wouldn’t be disappointed we’re lucky to have a legend like you there , it was fun a twist in the night I needed you are loved and I had the most fun all the way till the end.” While another added, “Crashing out at coachella is kinda iconic.”