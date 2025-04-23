Arcade Bar Chain Set To Launch Sixth North Carolina Spot in Downtown Concord

A new arcade-style bar will soon light up 14 Church Street South in Concord. The 2,600-square-foot Dive Bar plans to welcome guests starting this June.

What started in a Mooresville basement back in 2021 has grown into five thriving spots across the state. Players now pack into locations in Hickory, High Point, Cornelius, and Winston-Salem. Each spot buzzes with pool tables, darts, pinball machines, Buck Hunter, and classic arcade games.

Grosskopf picked Concord as the next stop since it's where he calls home. "It was a good way for us to become a bigger part of the community in our hometown. The downtown area is reshaping rapidly," said Grosskopf to What Now Charlotte.

Age rules vary by site. While Cornelius and Mooresville stick to the 21-plus crowd, kids can play at Hickory and High Point until 8 p.m. with adults watching over them.

Doors will swing open Tuesday through Sunday. The lights dim at 1 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday, while Thursday through Saturday nights stretch until 2 a.m. Watch for karaoke nights and special events on the calendar.

Drink deals pop up daily. Saturdays mean $5 margaritas, while Sundays pair $1 hot dogs with $3.50 domestic beers.

Construction teams have started transforming the space. While the chain aims to keep growing after Concord opens its doors, they're keeping quiet about future spots.