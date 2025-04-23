Charlotte Council Gives Green Light to $650M Stadium Makeover

In a unanimous decision, city officials backed major changes for Bank of America Stadium, putting $650 million into its transformation. The vote shifts 25.30 acres from standard Uptown Core rules to a special status with exceptions.

The approved plan calls for extra public areas, a quarter more than typical rules require. New paths will snake through the property, linking Morehead to Mint Street, while a tunnel under railroad tracks will connect practice spaces to Graham Street.

"Tepper Sports was very great to work with," said Sean Conway, an Uptown worker and Wesley Heights resident, to WSOC-TV. "Their attorneys were fantastic. It was really a seamless process. Not only will the path be guaranteed to stay, they'll actually even be some improvements."

The walkways will stretch 16 feet across where space allows, never shrinking below 12 feet. Construction crews must keep path disruptions brief and minimal.

Fresh upgrades will transform the fan experience. Bright outdoor screens will light up the exterior, while inside, visitors will find better seating, modern bathrooms, crisp sound systems, and sharp video displays. A new deck will offer stunning city views.

Working together, the Five Points Community Collaborative and stadium owners preserved the "Cat Walk" path. This vital link between Cedar and Graham Streets serves both sports fans and daily travelers.

The stadium sits near the future LYNX Silver Line route, which will boost access to games and events for many visitors.

Modern LED lighting, solar technology, and efficient climate control systems will cut energy costs. These mark the first significant updates since the venue opened in the 1990s.

Support came from both the Third Ward neighbors and city planners. With this approval, the last hurdle before construction vanishes.