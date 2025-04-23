Jalen Hurts Is Off The Market
Congratulations to Jalen Hurts. The NFL superstar and his longtime girlfriend Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows are officially husband and wife! Jalen revealed the news in an interview that he and Burrows…
Congratulations to Jalen Hurts. The NFL superstar and his longtime girlfriend Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows are officially husband and wife!
Jalen revealed the news in an interview that he and Burrows had tied the knot earlier this spring.
Jalen and Bry met as students at the University of Alabama, where Jalen played for the Crimson Tide before later transferring to Oklahoma. Even though they first went public with their relationship in 2023, Jalen revealed that they had been dating off and on since they met in college. The couple announced their engagement in an Essence feature in September 2024.
Congratulations to the beautiful couple. Check out some pictures of Jalen and Bry below.