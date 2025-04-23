ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Jalen Hurts Is Off The Market

Congratulations to Jalen Hurts.  The NFL superstar and his longtime girlfriend Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows are officially husband and wife! Jalen revealed the news in an interview that he and Burrows…

Ms. Jessica
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Bryonna Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend "Evolution of the Black Quarterback" premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024 in New York City.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Congratulations to Jalen Hurts.  The NFL superstar and his longtime girlfriend Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows are officially husband and wife!

Jalen revealed the news in an interview that he and Burrows had tied the knot earlier this spring.

Jalen and Bry met as students at the University of Alabama, where Jalen played for the Crimson Tide before later transferring to Oklahoma. Even though they first went public with their relationship in 2023, Jalen revealed that they had been dating off and on since they met in college. The couple announced their engagement in an Essence feature in September 2024. 

Congratulations to the beautiful couple. Check out some pictures of Jalen and Bry below.

Jalen HurtsMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Tom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date Revealed
EntertainmentTom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date Revealed
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original Stars
Entertainment‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original StarsKayla Morgan
Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With 2 Big Brands
EntertainmentKendrick Lamar Teams Up With 2 Big BrandsMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect