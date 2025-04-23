ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With 2 Big Brands

Kendrick Lamar is a busy man. In addition to getting ready for his all-stadium ‘Grand National Tour’, the rapper has teamed up with two BIG brands. K-Dot is set to…

Ms. Jessica

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar is a busy man. In addition to getting ready for his all-stadium 'Grand National Tour', the rapper has teamed up with two BIG brands.

K-Dot is set to debut a new eyewear campaign in partnership with Chanel.  He expressed his admiration for Chanel's legacy and mentioned that the collaboration naturally gravitated towards eyewear due to the house's focus on womenswear.  Kendrick's relationship with Chanel dates back to 2023, with his presence at the Met Gala and his involvement in Chanel's January 2024 haute couture show, where he designed the set and created a short film titled 'The Button'.  Chanel has recently welcomed new male ambassadors, leading to speculation about a potential future menswear line.

In addition to that partnership, Kendrick Lamar is the first musician to appear in a Gatorade commercial, narrating the brand's new "Lose More. Win More." campaign ad. Anuj Bhasin, Chief Brand Officer of Gatorade, selected Lamar for the collaboration due to his mindset of hard work, resilience, and ability to push boundaries. The campaign is part of Gatorade's "Is It In You?" platform, addressing the challenges faced by today's generation of athletes, with 53 percent of Gen Z athletes quitting due to societal pressures and high expectations. The commercial features cameos from various athletes, including Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Shedeur Sanders. The campaign coincides with Gatorade's 60th anniversary and the start of Kendrick Lamar's tour. Check out the ad below.

BTW.... I am still looking for Excellent Educations. Click HERE to nominate at a teacher that goes above and beyond in the classroom. I will be recognizing them during Teacher Appreciation Week.

ChanelGatoradeKendrick LamarMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
Tom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date Revealed
EntertainmentTom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date Revealed
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original Stars
Entertainment‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original StarsKayla Morgan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: (L-R) Bryonna Burrows and Jalen Hurts attend "Evolution of the Black Quarterback" premiere at The Apollo Theater on September 24, 2024 in New York City.
EntertainmentJalen Hurts Is Off The MarketMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect