Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With 2 Big Brands

Kendrick Lamar is a busy man. In addition to getting ready for his all-stadium 'Grand National Tour', the rapper has teamed up with two BIG brands.

K-Dot is set to debut a new eyewear campaign in partnership with Chanel. He expressed his admiration for Chanel's legacy and mentioned that the collaboration naturally gravitated towards eyewear due to the house's focus on womenswear. Kendrick's relationship with Chanel dates back to 2023, with his presence at the Met Gala and his involvement in Chanel's January 2024 haute couture show, where he designed the set and created a short film titled 'The Button'. Chanel has recently welcomed new male ambassadors, leading to speculation about a potential future menswear line.

In addition to that partnership, Kendrick Lamar is the first musician to appear in a Gatorade commercial, narrating the brand's new "Lose More. Win More." campaign ad. Anuj Bhasin, Chief Brand Officer of Gatorade, selected Lamar for the collaboration due to his mindset of hard work, resilience, and ability to push boundaries. The campaign is part of Gatorade's "Is It In You?" platform, addressing the challenges faced by today's generation of athletes, with 53 percent of Gen Z athletes quitting due to societal pressures and high expectations. The commercial features cameos from various athletes, including Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Shedeur Sanders. The campaign coincides with Gatorade's 60th anniversary and the start of Kendrick Lamar's tour. Check out the ad below.