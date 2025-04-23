Power 98 Contest Archives of the Last 30 Days

Please see rules from contests hosted by Power 98 in the last 30 days. These will be updated weekly and removed from the list after 30 days have passed. Thank you!

For the “Up The Smoke Festival" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on March 27, 2025 and 11:59 PM on April 13, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on April 14, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Up The Smoke" Festival at Route 29 Pavilion on April 20, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $50. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!