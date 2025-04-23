ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Power 98 Contest Archives of the Last 30 Days

Please see rules from contests hosted by Power 98 in the last 30 days. These will be updated weekly and removed from the list after 30 days have passed. Thank…

Randi Moultrie

Giveaway megaphone for promo design. Pop style illustration. Giveaway winner announcement social media post template.

Please see rules from contests hosted by Power 98 in the last 30 days. These will be updated weekly and removed from the list after 30 days have passed. Thank you!

Register To Win: Up The Smoke Festival

For the “Up The Smoke Festival" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on March 27, 2025 and 11:59 PM on April 13, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on April 14, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Up The Smoke" Festival at Route 29 Pavilion on April 20, 2025.  The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $50. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

contest
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Charlotte Ascent FC
All ContestsNominate A Soccer Player In Your Life As Our Carolina Ascent FC Star On The Riseabittle
Chantz Johnson Week 6 Winner: Power Cool Kids Contest!
LocalChantz Johnson Week 6 Winner: Power Cool Kids Contest!Alexis Zarycki
Abigail Little (Abigail The Story Teller) Week 5 Winner: Power Cool Kids Contest!
All ContestsAbigail Little (Abigail The Story Teller) Week 5 Winner: Power Cool Kids Contest!Alexis Zarycki
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect