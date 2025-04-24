BigXthaPlug Gifts Jimmy Kimmel Custom Chain in Late-Night Debut

ContestsEvents
BigXthaPlug attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music

BigXthaPlug made a strong impression during his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by performing his standout tracks “The Largest” and “Mmhmm.” But before taking the stage, the Dallas native brought a unique gift for the host—a custom chain crafted by The Ice Champ, featuring a pendant with a Slab layered over the state of Texas.

“I just wanted to bring by this gift for you,” BigXthaPlug told Kimmel in a video shared via the show’s Instagram Stories. When Kimmel responded that he didn’t need to bring anything, BigX replied, “I come bearing gifts as always, man. We’re twinning. I have one as well.”

Kimmel, clearly amused, said, “People do tell me that we look like twins. I hear that a lot,” and joked that he felt “like a princess” as they posed together wearing their matching chains. The back of the pendant also includes an inscription of both of their names—a personal touch that added to the moment’s significance.

