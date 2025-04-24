New Lawncare App Launches in Charlotte

ContestsEvents
Randi Moultrie

Lawn work just got easier in Charlotte, North Carolina. A new lawn app, Green Pal, is launching, and the service is now available in Charlotte for anyone looking to make their home prettier and life easier.

WCCB Charlotte spoke with the app co-founder, Gene Caballero, about the launch. “We knew that Charlotte was a market that we needed to launch as soon as possible,” said Caballero. “I’ve been in the landscaping industry kind of my whole entire life and kind of saw the inefficiencies and, you know, trying to grow a business. And also on the homeowner side, trying to find somebody reliable to do it.” 

The app is like the Uber of lawn service right here in the city and surrounding areas. You will also be able to rate your service provider so that they can build up ratings and have reviews for others looking for services.

“After every vendor does a service, a homeowner rates them, they give them a star rating, and they also give them a qualitative feedback. When a homeowner gets a quote, they’re able to see the vendors ratings, reviews and price, and then they decide who they want to work with based on that criteria,” said Caballero.

They state that if you want a service, you list the services you need, and vendors can place a bid, and the customer can decide who they would like to go with. You can pick the best price based on your bids for landscaping, pruning, and everything in between.

Interested? Sign up for the app today for FREE and find someone to help make your lawn look better with some extra love.

Charlotte
Randi MoultrieEditor
