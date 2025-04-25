Chris Brown Sued by Fan Claiming to Be His Wife

What started as admiration has taken a serious turn. A super-fan of Chris Brown is now suing the singer, claiming he hurt her reputation and invaded her privacy—all just days after she publicly thanked him for what she saw as “hidden signs” that he’s in love with her.

In Touch reports that Angela Reliford filed a lawsuit on Thursday (April 24), accusing Chris of reposting a video of her that made her look threatening. According to the suit, the video was taken from her own social media, but was edited with dramatic music and labeled her a stalker with a text overlay.

Reliford says the post caused her “significant reputational damage and emotional distress.” She also filed the suit without a lawyer.

In her complaint, according to the report, she claims Chris shared the edited video to over 145 million followers, adding that it had “false captions suggesting that [she] had intended harm to Chris and his dancers.”

She further stated: “[Chris] directly reposted the edited video to his social media platform, broadcasting it to millions of followers without verifying its authenticity or considering the damage it could cause. [This] placed [her] in a false light, portraying her as dangerous and unstable, thereby misrepresenting her character.”

Reliford is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged harm to her image. Chris has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.

The video Chris posted, along with her earlier message thanking him for the “signs,” and a photo of the two together at a paid meet-and-greet, can be seen here.

Artist Chris Brown shared videos of an alleged stalker July 2024. In the video, you see the alleged stalker making reference to members of Brown’s dance team. The singer shared his concern in a caption on the video writing, “I’m not trying to be mean at all. But this s--- is scary.”