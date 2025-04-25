Meet Charlotte’s DisneyDreamer, Sonia G.

In October 1923, brothers Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney’s dream came true as The Walt Disney Company was in founded in Los Angeles, CA. Over 100 years later, Disney is still encouraging dreamers with a life changing program.

In 2008, The Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire and empower high school students across the nation. 100 high school students between the ages of 13-19 are selected each year to participate in this mentoring program which offers workshops, career guidance, networking and mentorship from industry leaders and Disney professionals. Dreamers leave the academy motivated, excited, and hopeful about their future goals and aspirations.

In addition to the 4-day academy, Dreamers receive an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney Word which includes accommodations at a Walt Disney World Resort, tickets to the theme parks, and a VIP experience like no other.

This year, Charlotte was represented at the Disney Dreamers Academy by Sonia Godwani. Sonia is a 15-year-old, sophomore at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology. She is a scholar that has a love for math, medicine, and technology. She is the president of HOSA and Key Club, and treasurer of a math club which she co-founded. Outside of school, Sonia is a entrepreneur with her own nail business. She is also a self-taught dancer skilled in various styles of dance. In her free time, she enjoys design, animations and coding video games. Sonia’s dream is to combine her passions for math, engineering, and helping others, pursuing a career that makes a difference.