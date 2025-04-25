ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Young Thug, Future, Megan Thee Stallion Drop New Music (listen here)

The weekend is here! Check out new music from some of your favorite artist. Young Thug and Future dropped the lead single “Money on Money” from their upcoming album, ‘Uy…

Ms. Jessica
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: Rapper Future and Young Thug attend Young Thugs 25th Birthday an PUMA Campaign on August 15, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMA)

The weekend is here! Check out new music from some of your favorite artist.

Young Thug and Future dropped the lead single "Money on Money" from their upcoming album, 'Uy Scuti'.  A new website announced the album and offered a variety of items for purchase, but the release date is still unknown. 

Megan Thee Stallion dropped new music.   The cover art for the new single “Whenever” features Megan in a cowboy hat with taglines like, “It’s whatever b—-, it’s whenever h–!” Megan confirmed that she is working on her upcoming album 'Act: III and is considering collaborations with artists she admires like Doechii. 

Trey Songz dropped a new single called "Gimme a Chance".  The song addresses his public image and personal growth with lyrics expressing a desire to make amends and move forward. Despite facing legal challenges and criticism, he is determined to revitalize his career and prove his worth as an artist.  Trey's contract with Atlantic Records has ended, and he is now releasing music independently through Virgin.

Russ dropped a new track called "Pent Up In A Penthouse" from his upcoming album, 'W!LD'. The track explores Russ' fears of success and failure, questioning when the pressure will end. No word on a release date for the album.

BTW, Kendrick Lamar didn't drop new music, but he did drop 2 new partnerships. Click HERE to get the details.

FutureMegan Thee StallionMs. JessicaNew MusicRussThe Girl Next DoorYoung Thug
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
What's Good In The Hood with Ms. Jessica
Power 98Meet Charlotte’s DisneyDreamer, Sonia G.Ms. Jessica
New Lawncare App Launches in Charlotte
Power 98New Lawncare App Launches in CharlotteRandi Moultrie
Grand Opening Deals
Power 98Grand Opening DealsAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect