Young Thug, Future, Megan Thee Stallion Drop New Music (listen here)

The weekend is here! Check out new music from some of your favorite artist.

Young Thug and Future dropped the lead single "Money on Money" from their upcoming album, 'Uy Scuti'. A new website announced the album and offered a variety of items for purchase, but the release date is still unknown.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped new music. The cover art for the new single “Whenever” features Megan in a cowboy hat with taglines like, “It’s whatever b—-, it’s whenever h–!” Megan confirmed that she is working on her upcoming album 'Act: III and is considering collaborations with artists she admires like Doechii.

Trey Songz dropped a new single called "Gimme a Chance". The song addresses his public image and personal growth with lyrics expressing a desire to make amends and move forward. Despite facing legal challenges and criticism, he is determined to revitalize his career and prove his worth as an artist. Trey's contract with Atlantic Records has ended, and he is now releasing music independently through Virgin.

Russ dropped a new track called "Pent Up In A Penthouse" from his upcoming album, 'W!LD'. The track explores Russ' fears of success and failure, questioning when the pressure will end. No word on a release date for the album.