Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Part of the 2025 Rock Hall Class

Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa are among the 2025 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Outkast is being inducted into the Rock Hall as part of the Performer Category. This year marked the first nomination for the iconic hip-hop duo. Also being inducted in the Performer Category are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.



Salt-N-Pepa is being inducted as one of two recipients of the Musical Influence Award. (Also receiving this honor in 2025 is classic rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.) The Rock Hall has defined the Musical Influence Award as being "given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture."



Other members of the 2025 Rock Hall class are producer Thom Bell and session musicians Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, who are recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. Former Warner Bros. Records president Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award honoring non-performing industry professionals.