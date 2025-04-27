ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Part of the 2025 Rock Hall Class

Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa are among the 2025 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Outkast is being inducted into the Rock Hall as part of the Performer Category….

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Rappers Andre 3000 (L) and Big Boi of OutKast perform during the 2014 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 6, 2014 in New York City; Rappers Sandra 'Pepa' Denton (L) and Cheryl 'Salt' James of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT.
Paul Zimmerman, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa are among the 2025 inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Outkast is being inducted into the Rock Hall as part of the Performer Category. This year marked the first nomination for the iconic hip-hop duo. Also being inducted in the Performer Category are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

Salt-N-Pepa is being inducted as one of two recipients of the Musical Influence Award. (Also receiving this honor in 2025 is classic rock singer-songwriter Warren Zevon.) The Rock Hall has defined the Musical Influence Award as being "given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture."

Other members of the 2025 Rock Hall class are producer Thom Bell and session musicians Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, who are recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. Former Warner Bros. Records president Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award honoring non-performing industry professionals.

When is the Rock Hall 2025 Induction Ceremony?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2025 ceremony will live stream on Disney+. An edited special will air on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the next day.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement, "Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever. Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

The Rock Hall noted in a press release, "Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, and Outkast are first-time nominees, whereas Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes have all been nominated before."

OutkastRock and Roll Hall of FameSalt-N-Pepa
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Tina Knowles Slams Past Beyoncé Fake Pregnancy Rumors
MusicTina Knowles Slams Past Beyoncé Fake Pregnancy RumorsKayla Morgan
Rapper Too Short performs at the NBA All Star Supper Club Party wearing a black shirt. He's doing the peace signs with his hands.
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 28Bianca Barratt
Bought Tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour? Your Seat Might Have Been Reassigned
MusicBought Tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour? Your Seat Might Have Been ReassignedYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect